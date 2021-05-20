Shriners Hospitals for Children Named New Title Sponsor for ESPN Events’ Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. --- ESPN Events and Shriners Hospitals for Children have come to a four-year agreement, making Shriners Hospitals for Children the new title sponsor of the Charleston Classic. The multi-team tournament, to be played November 18, 19 and 21, at TD Arena in Charleston, S.C., will feature 12 games across three days, with winners advancing through the bracket. The two teams that remain undefeated will play for the opportunity to be named tournament champion. Teams set to play in the 2021 Shriners Children’s Charleston Classic include Boise State, Clemson, Elon, Marquette, Ole Miss, St. Bonaventure, Temple and West Virginia.