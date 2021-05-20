Some Kiawah Island businesses see boost from PGA Championship, others say ‘it’s a letdown’

“In 2012, they didn’t have a lot of infrastructure around here, not as much rather…so that allowed people to go off island in 2012. They would actually just drive by us after the tournament and go to West Ashley or downtown,” Hege’s Restaurant General Manager Scott Hudson said. “But with us this year, we’ve seen a very positive uptick. We were expecting 20 percent, but we are seeing actually a 25 to 30 percent increase.”