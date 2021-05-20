Thousands of eager fans take to ocean course on Kiawah for first day of PGA Championship

The driving range was a hot spot throughout the day as prized players practiced their skills after completing their first rounds. It’s a scene long missed by many golf fans for more than a year. There are still some noticeable changes. Attendance is limited to 10,000 people per day due to COVID-19 precautions. Also, there are no grand stands, but people can bring foldable chairs. Players are also not giving out autographs this year. But none of those changes have phased fans today.