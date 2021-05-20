Troopers: Driver ejected in fatal Georgetown Co. crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed when a vehicle left the road and hit a ditch on Wednesday evening.
The incident occurred at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
Troopers say a 1992 Honda sedan was travelling north on Carvers Bay Road in Georgetown County when the vehicle left the road, hit a ditch and overturned.
Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
