Troopers: Driver ejected in fatal Georgetown Co. crash

By Live 5 Web Staff | May 20, 2021 at 5:14 PM EDT - Updated May 20 at 5:14 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person was killed when a vehicle left the road and hit a ditch on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Troopers say a 1992 Honda sedan was travelling north on Carvers Bay Road in Georgetown County when the vehicle left the road, hit a ditch and overturned.

Authorities say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected and sustained fatal injuries.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

