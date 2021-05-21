Activists plan rally for Jamal Sutherland at solicitor’s office in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston Police Department confirmed it has approved a rally permit for the South Carolina Black Activist Coalition for a protest Friday.
The group plans to rally for justice for Jamal Sutherland, who died in January while in custody at the Al Cannon Detention Center.
The South Carolina black activist coalition expects around 50 to 75 people and they plan to rally from noon to 5 p.m. outside the Ninth Circuit Solicitor’s Office, according to the approved permit.
No charges have been filed in Sutherland’s death, but Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has not ruled out the possibility that criminal charges could be filed. She said she is waiting for the the investigation to be complete and said she expects to have the information she needs on whether charges are viable by the end of June.
Sutherland was arrested on Jan. 4 at Palmetto Lowcountry Behavioral Health where North Charleston Police responded to a 911 call about a fight between patients. Sutherland wound up being charged with third-degree assault and battery, although the attorney representing Sutherland’s family says Sutherland was not involved in the fight that prompted the 911 call.
A video of his death released by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office last week showed deputies deploying Tasers on Sutherland multiple times the following morning before dragging him out of his cell and realizing he was unresponsive.
They were removing him from his cell so he could attend a bond hearing on the assault charge.
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano announced Monday she had fired the two deputies involved in the case, Detention Sgt. Lindsay Fickett and Detention Deputy Brian Houle.
