Boone Hall Plantation to return to 7-day tours starting Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After more than a year, Boone Hall Plantation will return to seven-day tour operations.
Beginning Monday, the plantation will be open for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from noon until 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to spokesman Rick Benthall.
Boone Hall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day, he said. Regular tour operations will also be canceled on Dec. 5 when the Wine Under the Oaks event will be presented there.
Boone Hall Plantation announced in late March 2020 that it would suspend tour operations because of the pandemic. The plantation reopened approximately two months later on a Tuesday through Sunday schedule.
Last month, its Strawberry Festival, which ended on May 2, returned for the first time since 2019. That event was spread out over 20 acres with a plan to keep everyone safe.
Regular adult admission is $26. Seniors, Military and AAA members pay $23, while tickets for children age 6 to 12 cost $12.
Children 5 and under admitted free with an adult.
According to its website, face masks will be required on certain tours. “Maintain Social Distancing” signs will be placed around the grounds, and will be enforced by staff stationed outdoors at various locations on the property.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.