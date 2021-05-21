Breeze Airways comes to Charleston’s airport with service to 11 cities

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The nation’s newest airline included Charleston International Airport in its debut network of nonstop routes across the country.
Breeze Airways made the announcement Friday morning at the airport. Plans call for the airline to offer service from Charleston to the following 11 cities. Seven of those 11 are new for Charleston’s airport, spokesman Spencer Pryor said.
“We are honored that Breeze Airways has selected the Charleston region to be an integral part of the exciting launch of their vision to connect communities across the country in a new way,” Charleston International Airport CEO Elliott Summey said. “The Breeze Airways value proposition of low-cost, nonstop service connecting underserved mid-sized cities will be quickly embraced by those traveling to and from the Charleston, South Carolina area. We are confident that Breeze Airways will see other sustainable opportunities for success in the coming years.”
The first flights will operate between Charleston, Tampa and Hartford, Connecticut with remaining destinations to be added weekly through July.
“Together, we created Breeze as a new airline merging technology with kindness,” Breeze Airways CEO David Neeleman said. “Breeze provides nonstop service between underserved routes across the U.S. at affordable fares. A staggering 90 percent of Breeze routes currently have no airline serving them nonstop.”
Here is the rollout plan for destinations from the airport and the dates that service begins:
- Tampa, FL (starting Thursday)
- Hartford, CT (Thursday)
- Louisville, KY (May 28)
- Norfolk, VA (June 10)
- Akron/Canton, OH (July 8)
- New Orleans, LA (July 8)
- Pittsburgh, PA (July 8)
- Columbus, OH (July 8)
- Richmond, VA (July 8)
- Huntsville, AL (July 15)
- Providence, RI (July 22)
Flights are now on sale at www.flybreeze.com and the Breeze app, starting at just $39 one way.
Breeze will operate 13 single-class Embraer aircraft this summer, flying routes with an average flight length under two hours. Breeze to order 60 brand new Airbus A220 aircraft that will be delivered one per month for five years, starting in October.
“With seamless booking, no change or cancellation fees, up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features delivered via a sleek and simple app, Breeze makes it easy to buy and easy to fly,” Neeleman said.
Guests may choose from ‘Nice’ or ‘Nicer’ fares, with the ‘Nicest’ fare being introduced in the Fall along with business class seating on the Airbus A220.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.