Bucs complete sweep with 13-2 win over Lancers

FARMVILLE, Va. - Charleston Southern took advantage of a strong start from sophomore ace R.J. Petit and a five-hit game from Johnny Oliveira to top host Longwood in the series finale on Friday afternoon at Buddy Bolding Stadium, 13-2.
The Bucs (18-26, 18-22 Big South) closed out the 2021 spring season with one of their best offensive performances of the year as CSU utilized a nine-run frame in the top of the eighth to win the shortened contest. CSU completed its first series sweep of the 2021 season and took five of the six games from Longwood (17-32, 10-24 Big South) on the year.
R.J. Petit (6-5) battled through a rare bout of wildness for the right-handed ace as he posted 6.0 innings of two-hit ball on the day. The Rock Hill, S.C. native surrendered five walks while striking out four in his second win over the Lancers on the season.
Krishna Raj struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh inning to highlight his relief appearance, while Jack Dungan and Bradyn Kail combined to hurl a shutout eighth inning in the win.
Oliveira capped off his first season with the Buccaneers with the team’s first five-hit game of the season as the sophomore singled in the second, fourth, sixth, and eighth (twice) innings to pace CSU’s hitting efforts on the day. He added three runs scored and five RBI in his best hitting performance of the season.
Tyrell Brewer, Houston Parker, and Christian Maggio each added two-hit games on the day, while MJ Sasapan and Andrew Bullock both crossed the plate twice on the day.
Andrew Melnyk (2-4) took the loss after allowing four runs and seven hits while striking out five over 5.2 innings. The Lancers utilized six relief pitchers over the final 2.1 innings to finish the contest.
How They Scored
- Longwood took advantage of a hit by pitch and a trio of walks to plate two runs in the bottom of the first inning and take an early lead.
- The Bucs answered in the top of the fourth with Oliveira’s RBI single through the left side scoring Bullock and narrowing the Lancer lead down to 2-1.
- CSU took the lead in the top of the sixth inning with Oliveira singling home Houston Parker, while Reid Hardwick brought home Bullock and Oliveira to put the Bucs ahead 4-2.
- The Bucs capped the scoring with a nine-run eighth inning highlighted by Christian Maggio’s three RBI over two hits in the inning to take the 13-2 lead.
News & Notes
- Houston Parker ended the 2021 season with a 17-game on-base streak and posted his team-leading 14th multi-hit game of the year in the Bucs’ win.
- Andrew Bullock extended his season-long nine-game hitting streak on Friday afternoon.
- Johnny Oliveira became the third Buccaneer to record a five-RBI contest on the season joining Reid Hardwick (twice) and Andrew Bullock to achieve the statistic in the 2021 season.
- Oliveira and Hardwick both posted five-RBI contests over the series with Hardwick achieving the mark in Thursday’s opener, while Oliveira recorded his in the series finale.
- Tyrell Brewer connected on his ninth double of the season in the contest tying Houston Parker for the most on the team.
- R.J. Petit went at least six innings on the mound for the 10th time in the 2021 season, while his two runs allowed marked the 10th time the sophomore right-hander has allowed two or fewer runs in an appearance.
- Bradyn Kail recorded his team-lading 22nd appearance of the season in the contest.
- Krishna Raj made his 15th appearance of the season in relief.
- Jack Dungan made his ninth appearance in relief.
- Hardwick and Oliveira tied for the team lead with 25 RBI in the 2021 season.
- Tyrell Brewer finished the year on an eight-game hitting streak.
- The Bucs closed out their first road sweep since the 2011 season when CSU took all three games against High Point over May 6-8, 2011.