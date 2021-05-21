Bulldogs Ended 2021 Season Friday Afternoon

CHARLESTON, S.C. – The Citadel closed out the 2021 season with a pair of losses to Western Carolina Friday afternoon at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The Bulldogs fell 6-3 in 11 innings in the first game, before falling 21-0 in the second game.
Game Information
Score: Western Carolina 6-21, The Citadel 3-0
Records: Western Carolina (26-19, 14-11), The Citadel (12-39, 4-25)
Location: Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park (Charleston, South Carolina)
Series: Western Carolina wins 3-0
Game 1
How it Happened
- The Catamounts scored the game’s first run of the game in the third inning after an error allowed a runner to get to third, and then driven in on a groundout to the right side.
- The Bulldogs tied the game in the home-half of the inning when Adam Colon doubled to right and scored on a Jeffery Brown two-out single to left.
- Logan Taplett got the offense going in the fourth inning with a leadoff double into the left-field corner. After a sacrifice bunt from Tilo Skole, Cam Jensen delivered a sacrifice fly to center field.
- WCU regained the lead in the eighth inning as they started with back-to-back base hits. A fielder’s choice put runners on the corners. The next batter hit another grounder on the infield, but the ball was thrown away, allowing a run to score. Two batters later, Daniel Walsh hit a sacrifice fly to center field.
- The Citadel answered back in the home-half of the inning after the leadoff hitter struck out, but reached first on a throwing error by the catcher. With two outs, Colon came through with a RBI single down the left field line.
- WCU took the lead for good in the 11th inning on a Seth Graves RBI single, and then added a pair of insurance runs on a two-run double from Pascanel Ferreras.
Inside the Box Score
- Cameron Reeves was impressive on the mound as he allowed just one unearned run on four hits and six strikeouts over 7.0 innings.
- Lathan Todd (2-8) took the loss after allowing five runs, four earned, on seven hits and three strikeouts over 4.0 innings.
- Zach Franklin (6-4) picked up the win after allowing just one hit and striking out four over 4.0 shutout innings.
- Adam Colon led the offense by going 3-for-5 with a RBI and a run scored.
Game 2
How it Happened
- The Catamounts got the offense going in the first inning with a two-run single from Justice Bigbie and a two-run homer from Luke Robinson.
- WCU got a three-run homer from Robinson in the second and another homer from Pascanel Ferreras in the third.
- The Catamounts extended the lead with four more runs in the sixth.
Inside the Box Score
- Jeffery Brown’s double to lead off the first inning was his 70th hit of the season. He would later add a second double to finish the season with 71 hits.
- He is the first Bulldog with 70 hits in a season since Connor Walsh had 76 hits during the 2015 season.
- Austin Blakely (0-1) took the loss after giving up four runs in his one inning of work.
- Caleb Speedy and Gant Starling each threw a scoreless inning.
- Tristen Campbell (1-0) allowed three hits and struck out five over 5.0 innings.
On Deck
The 2021 season is complete.