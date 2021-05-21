City of Charleston studying how businesses can thrive post-pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is collecting data to gauge where small and local businesses are in their recovery.
Charleston Minority Business Enterprise Manager Ruth Jordan says they received a second Economic Development Administration grant from the federal government.
They want to use this funding to bring a business development lab that will help businesses receive training and attend workshops.
They say the more information they get from small businesses in Charleston, the better they can serve businesses’ needs post-pandemic.
The city of Charleston Business Services Division is asking you to complete a 22-question survey on how your business is recovering from the pandemic. It asks how the pandemic impacted your business, what needs you still have, and what you’d like to see change in the future.
CLICK HERE to see the survey.
“So, one of the things is that businesses need to scale, which means we’ve been in survival mode for the last 14 months,” Jordan says. “Now, we want to go into thriving mode. And so, in order to thrive, then we’ve got to pivot and be intentional.”
Jordan says they want to make sure local businesses are more prepared if another event like a pandemic happens again. She adds they want to know how comfortable people are now with working with city, county and federal governments, asking for government assistance, and changing businesses models.
Jordan says they often get requests from firms or groups looking to award grants to specific types of companies. She says the more they know about our local businesses, the better they can serve you.
Right now, the survey is scheduled to close Saturday, but Jordan says they may decide to extend it through the first week of June.
