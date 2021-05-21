Coastal Walks-Off in the 10th Inning Versus Texas State

After junior pitcher Alaska Abney struck out five-straight Texas State hitters, including the side in the top of the ninth, to keep the Chants in striking distance in their final at-bat in the bottom of the ninth, the offense came through with a little help from the Bobcats to tie the game up and force extra innings. A lead-off single by Cooper Weiss and a hit-by-pitch to Parker Chavers brought the winning run to the plate with one out in the bottom of the ninth.