Colleton County School Board names 3 finalists for superintendent job

Thomas, who grew up in Savannah, began his career in education in Cincinnati as a high school social studies teacher, his bio states. During more than 15 years, he served as principal, turnaround principal coach and chief innovation officer for Cincinnati Public Schools. He eventually rose to the superintendent’s cabinet, leading the redesign of the district’s teacher development and evaluation system, launched innovative improvement initiatives, facilitated the development of new schools and created an “Aspiring Principal’s Academy.”