Colleton County School Board names 3 finalists for superintendent job

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board named their finalists as they search for the next educator to lead the school district.
The finalists are Dr. Vallerie Cave, Dr. Eric Thomas and Dr. Lana Williams.
Cave, an educator with 33 years of experience, currently serves as the associate superintendent for K-12 School Transformation and Innovation at the Savannah Chatham County Public School District. There, she leads and supervises the district’s most challenging schools in leadership and improvement, according to her biography.
“Under her leadership 83 percent of her schools have been removed from the state underperforming list and changed state identifications due to increases in student achievement,” the biography states.
Thomas, who grew up in Savannah, began his career in education in Cincinnati as a high school social studies teacher, his bio states. During more than 15 years, he served as principal, turnaround principal coach and chief innovation officer for Cincinnati Public Schools. He eventually rose to the superintendent’s cabinet, leading the redesign of the district’s teacher development and evaluation system, launched innovative improvement initiatives, facilitated the development of new schools and created an “Aspiring Principal’s Academy.”
He also worked at the University of Virginia’s Partnership for Leaders in Education School Turnaround Program. He eventually became Georgia’s first chief turnaround officer.
Williams, a native of Eutawville in Orangeburg County, has served in various positions in the education field during her 28-year career, her bio states. After six years as a classroom teacher, she became a curriculum coordinator/administrative assistant at North Middle-High School, eventually rising to assistant principal of curriculum and instruction. She then served as principal at William J. Clark Middle School for 10 years.
She also served as executive director of secondary schools in Orangeburg Consolidated District Five and later as chief academic officer and superintendent at Orangeburg Consolidated School District Four. She currently serves as director of the Star Center for Learning, an alternative learning environment for middle school students.
The board will hold a community forum with the finalists on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Colleton County High School gymnasium, located at 150 Cougar Dr. in Walterboro.
The public will be able to attend the forum in person, district spokesman Sean Gruber said.
In accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, those attending must wear a mask at all times, have their temperature checked upon entry to the gym and practice social distancing.
Gruber said seating will be limited to 300.
For those who cannot attend, video of the forum will be posted to the district’s YouTube channel.
