Coroner’s report: Driver in multi-car wrecks had history of seizures

By Lisa Weismann | May 21, 2021 at 6:32 PM EDT - Updated May 21 at 6:42 PM

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a truck that caused two deadly wrecks last fall had a history of seizures, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Report.

The report was recently completed on 64-year-old Robin Hume.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, Hume’s truck was traveling at about 105 mph in the wrong direction, when it caused a wreck involving five other vehicles in North Charleston on September 21, 2020.

Minutes before, Hume rear-ended a car in Goose Creek, forcing it into oncoming traffic and killing the driver, 41-year-old John Shamblin.

In the second crash, both 31-year-old Mandi McPeak and Hume were killed. Several other people were hurt.

