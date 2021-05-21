Coroner’s report: Driver in multi-car wrecks had history of seizures

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a truck that caused two deadly wrecks last fall had a history of seizures, according to the Charleston County Coroner’s Report.
The report was recently completed on 64-year-old Robin Hume.
According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team, Hume’s truck was traveling at about 105 mph in the wrong direction, when it caused a wreck involving five other vehicles in North Charleston on September 21, 2020.
Minutes before, Hume rear-ended a car in Goose Creek, forcing it into oncoming traffic and killing the driver, 41-year-old John Shamblin.
In the second crash, both 31-year-old Mandi McPeak and Hume were killed. Several other people were hurt.
