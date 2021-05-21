Cougars Rally to Even Series With Elon

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Landon Choboy broke a 5-5 tie with a two-out, two-run single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the eighth to help College of Charleston complete a five-run rally and defeat Elon, 7-6, to even the series and set up a rubber game on Saturday to decide the CAA South Division’s No. 2 seed in next week’s Colonial Athletic Association Championship.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: College of Charleston 7, Elon 6
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (24-22, 12-11 CAA), Elon (20-20, 9-8 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Phoenix struck for four runs in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead which they would extend to 5-0 with another tally in the top of the sixth. Charleston began to mount the comeback in the home half of the sixth, cutting the deficit to 5-2 on a two-run single by Ari Sechopoulos.
A two-out, two-run double from Trotter Harlan in the seventh would cut the margin to 5-4 and, after pinch-hitter Jaxon Weatherford drew a bases-loaded walk to tie it at 5-5 in the eighth, Choboy snuck a chopper through the left side to score two and give CofC a 7-5 lead.
Ty Good then fanned one and induced an inning-ending double play ball in the ninth to close out the one-run victory.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Harlan finished the night 3-for-5 with two singles and his clutch two-out, two-run double to right center in the seventh that cut the deficit to 5-4.
NOTABLES
- The Cougars scored all seven of their runs with two outs with batting .538 (7-for-13) with two down.
- Brooks Lucas came in with two outs and a man on third in the sixth and shut the door, tossing two and one-third innings of shutout baseball with a strikeout to earn the win.
- Sechopoulos went 2-for-3 with a walk and his rally-starting two-run single.
- Harrison Hawkins finished the night 2-for-4 with a run scored.
- Choboy pinch-hit in the seventh and delivered the game-winning two-run single in the eighth.
- Trey Pooser battled through five and two-thirds innings allowing three earned runs and striking out three.
- Good fanned one and induced a game-ending double play ball in the ninth to earn his first save of the season.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Phoenix will meet in the rubber game of the series on Saturday evening with the No. 2 seed in the CAA South Division up for grabs. Charleston will honor its 2021 graduates and senior class prior to a 1:00 p.m. first pitch at Patriots Point.