CPD investigating vandalism at grave of murdered 7-year-old

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department confirmed Friday it’s investigating the desecration of a 7-year-old’s gravesite.
It marks the second investigation involving Knowledge Sims. Officers are still investigating an April 2020 shooting that resulted in his death and injured his 13-year-old sister.
RELATED STORIES:
At the time, Chief Skip Holbrook said evidence at the scene showed two separate weapons were used in the shooting.
“At least one but more than likely two people standing outside of the residence fired over a dozen rounds into the home which resulted in the two children being hit by gunfire,” he said.
The department has made no arrests in that shooting.
CPD provided two photos of the desecration but said the family had cleaned the scene by the time officers arrived.
Department spokesperson Jennifer Timmons said no other vandalized graves were immediately identified.
Knowledge Sims’ mother Dante Sims made two posts on Facebook about the vandalism. In a Facebook Live video, she called the vandals “evil” and said it was “ridiculous.”
In a subsequent post, she said the situation “crush my heart” and made a call to make the site bigger and better.
Warning, the language in the video is explicit.
Timmons said the desecration would be investigated as a property crime.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.