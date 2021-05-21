CCSD: At least 2 mask opt-out forms digitally altered before being turned in

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District says they are aware of at least two mask opt-out forms that were digitally altered before being turned in.
The district also says other forms have been turned in with missing sections or with segments crossed out.
The Charleston County School District says they notified the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control about the digitally altered forms, but if the form was altered by hand then they notified the parent that the form could not be turned in that way.
DHEC says they are aware of this occurring in Charleston County and have made a referral to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
Officials with DHEC say that parents who want their child to go mask-free in schools with a mask requirement must complete the DHEC standardized form and that any modified forms are invalid and schools should not accept them.
SLED confirmed that DHEC submitted the information about the modified forms and says they are reviewing the information to determine if an official investigation is warranted. They say that it would be inappropriate to speculate if any violation of the law had been committed while they review the information.
DHEC sent the following letter to school districts on Wednesday.
Note to schools: Please be aware, if you’re not already, that parents who want their child to be mask-free in schools with a mask requirement must complete the DHEC standardized form found here. This form is only necessary for districts and schools with mask requirements in place. The form, without any edits, should be sent to the school. Any modified forms are invalid, and schools should not accept them.
Modifications that may occur may be easily recognized or subtle and easy to overlook. Examples might include:
- Stricken-through language
- replacement words or phrases (i.e. from “I understand and agree” to “I understand and disagree”)
- inserted words (i.e from “I have signed this form freely and..” to “I have not signed this form freely”)
- Deleted words or phrases
The opt-out form was distributed to school districts with instructions stating the submitted forms must be completed unaltered:
The Interim Guidance for School Response to COVID contains the same language.
