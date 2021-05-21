Driver killed after being thrown from truck in I-95 crash

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died Thursday night in a crash on I-95 in Orangeburg County.
Troopers say the single-vehicle crash happened at approximately 7:40 p.m. near mile marker 94, approximately one mile from the Highway 15-Holly Hill exit.
A 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck went off the road into the median, struck a guardrail and overturned several times, ejecting the driver, Master Trooper David Jones said.
The driver, whose identity has not been released, was not wearing a seatbelt and died from their injuries.
The Highway Patrol and the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating.
