Duke Defeats Tigers 14-8

The Blue Devils scored four runs on four hits in the first inning, then they scored four two-out runs in the top of the second inning, capped by Chris Crabtree’s three-run homer. Bryce Teodosio belted his first career triple to score a run in the bottom of the second inning to put the Tigers on the scoreboard. RJ Schreck blasted a three-run homer in the third inning, then the Blue Devils tacked on two runs in the top of the fourth inning to build a 13-1 lead.