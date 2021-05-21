Edisto bridge construction eight months overdue

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The construction of three bridges on Highway 174 on Edisto Island is eight months overdue. The sight of road signs, construction cones and backed up traffic have been seared into the minds of people living and working in the community.
Diane Padgett is the executive chief of The Old Post Office Restaurant positioned right at the mount of the bridge leading into town.
She says with construction and COVID, they almost lost it all.
“This business and the hair salon next door were really impacted by construction because we had all the heavy equipment and the cones, and people were not sure how to get in here and park,” Padgett said. “Even at night, with all the cones and stuff still up, it cost us a lot of business.”
The $20 million project was awarded to the Carolina Bridge CO. INC out of Orangeburg and had an expected completion date of November 2018. Issues began cropping up, first with weather, then utilities. The company also suffered a setback when the business owner unexpectedly died in a plane crash.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation gave them a 20-month extension. Padgett says the cone zones created all kinds of problems.
“They had these big cones out that were really causing the bridges to have narrow entry ways,” Padgett said. “One of my closest friends totaled a car and flipped it over there and she is lucky to be alive.”
The contract is now in delinquency which means the company is facing fines and is not able to bid for another state contract until they have finished all of their other current contracts. SC DOT Commissioner Robby Robbins says that is little comfort to the people of Edisto Island.
“That doesn’t do the people of Edisto Island a bit of good that he is performing so poorly,” Robbins said at a commission meeting on Thursday. “That company is performing so poorly and delinquency may help you out a little bit but it doesn’t do anything for the residents of that island.”
Highway 174 is the only way in and out of the Town of Edisto Beach. Mayor Jane Darby says she just wants the road to be clear and ready to go for hurricane season.
“I hope it is finished before evacuation Season,” Darby said.
The project is now expected to be completed in the next four weeks.
