Gorgeous weather to continue for the PGA Championship!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will continue to bring tons of sunshine with temperatures warming up over the upcoming weekend! It’s all sunshine today but will be breezier with a wind picking up out of the northeast at 15 - 20 mph. Gusty conditions are expected on Kiawah Island at the Ocean Course for the 2nd round of the PGA Championship. The wind will be lighter this weekend as temperatures begin to climb! Highs will be in the 80s Saturday with low 90s expected for inland areas on Sunday. The beaches will be in the upper 70s Saturday and mid 80s Sunday.