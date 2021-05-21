Infante Powers RiverDogs to 7-2 Victory over Down East

Infante greeted the reliever with a towering drive to left center for his third home run of the season and a 4-0 lead. Three innings later, Infante took Laio deep once again, this time with a line drive to right field that sailed over the wall near the video board. Infante has hit three home runs in the last two games.The native of Venezuela was also a factor in the final two runs scored by the RiverDogs in the eighth inning.