Lowcountry Baseball Playoff Scores (5/21)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -
Baseball
5-A Playoffs
Wando 7, Summerville 10 - After jumping out to an early lead, Summerville scores 10 unanswered runs over the final four innings to win the 5A District 4 title
4-A Playoffs
Airport 0, James Island 8 - Facing elimination, James Island comes through with a shutout victory over the Eagles to win the 4A District 4 title
2-A Playoffs
Latta 6, Philip Simmons 3 - Despite an early rally, Latta pulls ahead late and hangs on to advance to the next round of the 2A playoffs.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.