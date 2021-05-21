Lowcountry Baseball Playoff Scores (5/21)

Baseball (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Justin Biegel | May 21, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT - Updated May 22 at 12:03 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

Baseball

5-A Playoffs

Wando 7, Summerville 10 - After jumping out to an early lead, Summerville scores 10 unanswered runs over the final four innings to win the 5A District 4 title

4-A Playoffs

Airport 0, James Island 8 - Facing elimination, James Island comes through with a shutout victory over the Eagles to win the 4A District 4 title

2-A Playoffs

Latta 6, Philip Simmons 3 - Despite an early rally, Latta pulls ahead late and hangs on to advance to the next round of the 2A playoffs.

