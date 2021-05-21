Motorist dies from injuries following crash with tractor trailer in Berkeley Co.

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A motorist has died from their injuries following a crash with a tractor trailer in Berkeley County.
Officials with the Highway Patrol said the driver died from a collision that happened on Wednesday morning near Cordesville on SC-402 near Anderson Lane.
Troopers said a 2004 Chevy pickup was traveling eastbound on SC-402 when it went left of center and struck a 2016 Peterbilt tractor trailer. According to authorities, the collision caused the pickup to overturn.
The driver of the pickup was transported to a hospital and died from their injuries. The coroner has not released the identity of the deceased yet.
The Highway Patrol is continuing the investigation.
