Phoenix Outlast Cougars to Take Series Opener

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- The Elon Phoenix scored five runs in the fourth, added three in the sixth and held off a late rally by College of Charleston to defeat the Cougars, 10-7, in a back-and-forth battle in the first of a three-game weekend series on Thursday evening at Patriots Point in Colonial Athletic Association play.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Elon 10, College of Charleston 7
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (23-22, 11-11 CAA), Elon (20-19, 9-7 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Cougars opened the scoring with a run in the first before Elon struck for five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. Charleston would counter with three runs over the next two innings to trim the margin to 5-4 on a solo shot by Trotter Harlan in the fifth. The teams traded three-run frames in the sixth before Elon scored once in the seventh and once in the ninth to keep the Cougars at bay.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Senior infielder Luke Stageberg went 3-for-5 with two doubles including an RBI two-bagger in the fourth to spark the rally.
NOTABLES
· Harlan finished the night 2-for-5 with a single and his fourth homer of the season.
· Jared Kirven continued his torrid hitting with his third straight three-hit game going 3-for-5 with a double.
· Ari Sechopoulos added a 2-for-5 effort with a double.
· William Privette retired the first nine batters he faced in his fifth collegiate start.
· Ty Good fanned two and allowed one run on one hit over two and two-thirds innings of work out of the ‘pen.
· Elon finished the night 7-of-14 (.500) with runners in scoring position compared to a 3-for-18 clip for the Cougars.
NEXT UP
The Cougars and Phoenix will meet in game two of the series on Friday evening. First pitch is slated for 6:00 p.m. at Patriots Point.