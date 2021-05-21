Phoenix Outlast Cougars to Take Series Opener

The Cougars opened the scoring with a run in the first before Elon struck for five runs in the top of the fourth to take a 5-1 lead. Charleston would counter with three runs over the next two innings to trim the margin to 5-4 on a solo shot by Trotter Harlan in the fifth. The teams traded three-run frames in the sixth before Elon scored once in the seventh and once in the ninth to keep the Cougars at bay.