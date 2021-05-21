Proposals could ban some teens and mobile food vendors from parts of Charleston late at night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New efforts are underway to address safety concerns around some downtown Charleston businesses, especially those along King Street.
City council members on Charleston’s public safety committee considered two newly proposed measures Friday that could keep some teens and mobile food vendors away from the area late at night.
The “Central Business District Youth Curfew” would ban children 16 and younger from midnight to 6 a.m. from the area that runs along King Street from Lind to Broad and then across Market to Concord.
There are a few exceptions to the proposed measure like any minor who is with their parent, minors engaged in work activity, and minors attending a supervised school, religious or civic function.
The other suggested measure would restrict mobile food vendors like food trucks from operating in the same area after 1 a.m. and within 100 feet of any restaurants.
During the meeting, city council members said these proposals are being considered as a way to improve safety after several violent incidents on King Street in recent weeks.
Law enforcement officials and others said these efforts could help get people off the streets faster after bars and other businesses close each night.
“This idea has worked well in other cities. It’s a responsible, common-sense step that will help keep both our kids and our city safe,” Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds said in a statement.
The proposals are set to go before Charleston’s full city council on Tuesday for a first reading.
