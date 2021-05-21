RiverDogs Dramatic Comeback Spoiled by 6-4 Extra Innings Loss

The RiverDogs (8-7) trailed 4-1 entering the eighth inning and had struggled all night to come up with a big hit while runners were on base. With one down, Jonathan Embry worked a walk and was called safe at second on Luis Leon’s roller up the middle when third baseman Cristian Inoa missed the bag with his foot. Johan Lopez struck out in the next at bat, setting the stage for Infante’s big swing. Pinch-hitting for Hill Alexander, Infante fell behind 0-2 before working the count back to even at 2-2. He turned on a slider and lined it over the left field wall to tie the game with his second home run of the season.