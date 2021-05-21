SC reports 281 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 281 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases from its latest batch of test results Friday.
DHEC also reported 184 probable new cases, along with two new confirmed and three probable deaths.
One of the confirmed deaths occurred in an elderly Orangeburg County patient, while the other was in a middle-age patient in Richland County, DHEC said. DHEC, for its reporting purposes, classifies anyone 35 to 64 as middle age.
That brings the state’s totals to 489,948 confirmed cases, 100,366 probable cases, 8,513 confirmed deaths and 1,159 probable deaths.
Friday’s reports included results from 12,665 tests performed on Saturday with a percent positive of 3.7% reported on Tuesday.
More than 7.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
