SC’s April unemployment rate drops slightly since March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - State employment officials say the number of people unemployed in South Carolina in April dropped by more than 2,278 compared with March’s total.
Department of Employment and Workforce spokesperson Heather Biance said the state’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for April dropped slightly to 5.0% from March’s 5.1%.
The national unemployment rate for April, meanwhile, increased by a tenth of a point from 6.0% in March to 6.1%.
The number of South Carolinians working also decreased, however, to 2.2 million, a drop of 4,186 from the March estimate.
From April 2020 to April 2021, the state’s economy gained 224,700 seasonally adjusted, nonfarm jobs, Biance said.
None of the state’s industries reported decreases over the year, she said. Here are the industries reporting growth by the number of job gains:
Seasonal adjustments remove the effects of events that follow a regular pattern each year, including tourist-related hiring and school closings in the summer. These adjustments make it easier to observe the cyclical and other non-seasonal changes in data over time, state employment officials say.
SCDEW reported the lowest weekly total of first-time unemployment claims since the pandemic began on Thursday.
