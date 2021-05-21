Summerville man arrested for child sexual abuse material

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a 28-year-old Summerville man accused of soliciting a person he believed to be a minor for sex and encouraging them to produce child sexual abuse material.
State attorney general Alan Wilson announced the arrest of Robert Martin Lindenberg on three charges connected to the attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. He was arrested on Wednesday.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Mount Pleasant Police Department made the arrest.
“Investigators state Lindenberg solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex, encouraged them to produce child sexual abuse material, and sent sexually explicit images to a person they believed to be a minor,” officials with the attorney general’s office said.
Lindenberg is charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree, and one count of attempted disseminating obscene material to a person under age eighteen.
This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office. Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, also a member of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with this investigation.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.