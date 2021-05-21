‘This is a fact-finding mission’: Rice explains why he voted to form Jan. 6 commission

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice was one of just 35 House Republicans to vote in favor of creating a commission to look into the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol.
“This is a fact-finding mission to find out exactly what happened,” Rice said. “To find out what was going on in the White House and what was going on in the Speaker’s office and how everything escalated to that point and got that far that all those people were injured and killed.”
Rice was the only Republican from S.C. to vote yes. The other five voted no, including Rep/ Nancy Mace, who said in part, “This commission is a partisan, duplicate effort by Speaker Pelosi to divide our nation.”
Mace also acknowledged she wants to hold those responsible for the riots accountable, but she believes the other ongoing investigations into Jan. 6 are enough.
Former President Donald Trump also released a statement about the vote.
“See, 35 wayward Republicans—they just can’t help themselves,” Trump’s statement said. “We have much better policy and are much better for the Country, but the Democrats stick together, the Republicans don’t. They don’t have the Romney’s, Little Ben Sasse’s, and Cheney’s of the world. Unfortunately, we do. Sometimes there are consequences to being ineffective and weak. The voters understand!”
Rice said he knows some of his constituents haven’t been fond of him since he voted to impeach Trump, but he wants to continue representing them.
“I don’t think my supporters turned their back on me,” Rice said. “I think some of them got angry for a while, but I’m going to keep working and keep doing what I have always done and I’m going to work hard to regain their trust.”
The future of this potential commission now rests in the hands of the Senate.
Sen. Tim Scott’s office did not respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office said he is reviewing the legislation.
