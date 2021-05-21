World War II veteran in St. Stephen turns 100 years old

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A World War II Army veteran from Berkeley County turns 100 years old Friday.
Addison “Jack” Greene was born May 21, 1921, and grew up in the Greentown section of the Alvin Community in St. Stephen.
His family is planning a parade on Saturday at 12 p.m. to celebrate his milestone birthday.
Family members say representatives from Joint Base Charleston will be in attendance. He will be honored by Sens. Larry Groom and Darrell Jackson with a resolution, and the Gov. Henry McMaster’s office is set to make a presentation as well according to relatives.
The community is invited to come out and wish Greene a happy birthday. The parade lineup starts at the Laurel Hill Lodge #193 at 1783 Greentown Rd.
Greene loves spending time with family, playing the harmonica, and making music with homemade sticks.
He is a college basketball fan and especially likes University of Connecticut women’s basketball. His youngest granddaughter, Kalana Greene, played for the UConn Huskies during the 2006-2010 seasons. He got to attend some of the games when Kalana played and even met head coach Geno Auriemma and the mascot.
In 1942, as World War II raged, he received a draft letter. He was drafted into the Army where he served as Quartermaster, Bakery Company at Ft. Jackson, SC, (Truck Driver, Light 345).
His tour of duty took him to France, Germany, and England. He received a Medal for Good Conduct. He proudly served his country until the end of the war. His final duty station was Camp Gordon, Georgia. He still speaks French fluently, which he learned while serving in France, his family says.
He tells family members that his secret to longevity is honesty.
“Never tell a lie, let your yay be yay, and your no be no,” Greene says.
After returning home from war, Greene courted and married the love of his life, Ruby Moultrie. The couple reared 12 children together including seven boys and five girls. Moultrie and three of their children have passed away.
Greene has close to 200 children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Greene still drives, but since the pandemic he mainly rides around his property in a golf cart. He is looking forward to celebrating his 100th birthday.
