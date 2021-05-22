Activists continue pushing for more action in Sutherland case

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Saturday evening, around a dozen people with the activism group United Front marched downtown to demand charges be filed against deputies involved in Jamal Sutherland’s death at the Al Cannon Detention center back in January.
“At the end of the day, time is not a factor,” organizer Jason Jones said. “You see people get charged all the time pending investigation, you see people get arrested on suspicion. I’m not understanding where the disconnect is with this case.”
Protests, large and small, have been popping up around Charleston over the past week since video was released showing Sutherland’s death. But there were two messages today. Activists are also calling for more access to protest along King Street.
It’s an area frequently blocked off from protesters and the group wants city police to allow demonstrations and marches on King Street.
“We want to believe that this is the holy city, and this is a great city but we want to make sure that equity is within the city and there’s equal justice for all,” pastor Thomas Dixon said.
Officials with the city of Charleston say they do not allow large demonstrations on King Street because it is a narrow and very busy sidewalk. Meanwhile, they allow protests and marches along Meeting Street which is wider.
