AMBER ALERT: 5-month-old abducted in Greensboro

Nora Starr Grant is a 5-month-old black female, approximately 2 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 28 pounds. She has black hair, and brown eyes. Last seen wearing pink onesie with red & white flower designs. (Source: NCDPS)
By WECT Staff | May 22, 2021 at 4:27 AM EDT - Updated May 22 at 8:28 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a missing 5-month-old child.

Nora Starr Grant is about 2 foot 5 and weighs 28 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie with red & white flower designs.

Police say there is one alleged abductor. He’s about 20 years old and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans, white socks and blue Nike slides.

The suspect is approximately 20 years old and was last seen wearing a blue athletic sweatshirt, blue jeans, white socks, and blue Nike slides. (Source: NCDPS)

The suspect took off in a Black 2017 Volkswagon Tiguan with tag number HFK2105. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Randleman Road in Greensboro towards I-40.

The suspect last seen traveling south on Randleman Road towards I40. The vehicle is a Black 2017 Volkswagon Tiguan with NC license tag number HFK-2105. (Source: NCDPS)

If you see the suspect or the child or may know where they may be, call 911.

