AMBER ALERT: 5-month-old abducted in Greensboro

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a missing 5-month-old child.
Nora Starr Grant is about 2 foot 5 and weighs 28 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink onesie with red & white flower designs.
Police say there is one alleged abductor. He’s about 20 years old and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, jeans, white socks and blue Nike slides.
The suspect took off in a Black 2017 Volkswagon Tiguan with tag number HFK2105. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Randleman Road in Greensboro towards I-40.
If you see the suspect or the child or may know where they may be, call 911.
