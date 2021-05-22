Carjacking suspect leads deputies on chase through Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they assisted in the pursuit of a carjacking suspect from West Columbia on Saturday afternoon.
Lt. Rick Carson says deputies received a BOLO from the West Columbia Police Department regarding a stolen vehicle taken in a carjacking. According to Carson, just after 4:30 p.m. a deputy on patrol in Harleyville identified the vehicle as it passed him.
Authorities say a felony traffic stop was initiated, but the suspect would not stop so a pursuit was initiated due to the violent nature of the crime and the suspect was reported to be armed and dangerous.
Carson says that during the pursuit the suspect entered and exited the interstate multiple times and deputies reported speeds of 125 miles per hour during times of light traffic on the interstate.
Deputies say the pursuit lasted until 5:32 p.m. when the vehicle exited I-95 at exit 119 at a speed too fast for conditions and overturned.
Carson says the accident resulted in the suspect being ejected from the vehicle. The suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment.
The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are working the accident.
