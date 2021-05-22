Charleston doctor selected in national heart study clinical trial

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center says one of their physicians has been the only doctor in South Carolina selected to participate in a clinical trial for a new heart procedure.
Frank Cuoco is an electrophysiologist with Charleston Heart Specialist and he’s been selected to determine the safety of a new procedure for one of the most common heart disorders. It is called atrial fibrillation.
Trident Medical says they were one of 30 hospitals in the U.S. that are participating in the clinical trial.
Cuoco is one of a select group of physicians in the nation, and Trident Medical says he has already performed the procedure on three Lowcountry patients.
