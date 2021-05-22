Coastal Sweeps Texas State; Gilley Wins No. 1000 at CCU

Junior Nick Lucky (3-for-5, 2 HR, 2 BB, 5 RBIs, 4 runs, SB) provided the offense for the Chants, as he hit a career-high two home runs and drove in a career-high five RBIs in the double-digit win. With his two home runs on the day, Lucky became the fourth Chant to hit two home runs in the same game this season joining Tanner Garrison (vs. UConn, March 8), BT Riopelle (vs. FIU, March 12), and Dale Thomas (vs. Troy, May 9).