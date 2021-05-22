Cougars’ Comeback Bid Falls Short on Senior Day

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. --- Senior first baseman Ari Sechopoulos launched a grand slam to cap a seven-run fourth inning but it was not enough as Elon held on for a 9-7 victory over College of Charleston on the Cougars’ senior day Saturday at Patriots Point.
LEADING OFF
Final Score: Elon 9, College of Charleston 7
Location: Mt. Pleasant, S.C. (Patriots Point)
Records: Charleston (24-23, 12-12 CAA), Elon (21-20, 10-8 CAA)
HOW IT HAPPENED
The Phoenix jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second and added back-to-back three-run innings in the third and fourth to take an 8-0 advantage into the home half. Charleston’s bats would respond in a big that inning as the Cougars sent 11 men to the plate and scored seven runs to cut the deficit to only one. Landon Choboy put the Cougars on the board with a two-run triple to left center and after Cam Dean drove him in with a single, Sechopoulos launched the Cougars’ record eighth grand slam of the season to right to make it a seven-run frame. Elon’s bullpen answered the call from there holding the Cougars to four base runners over the final five innings to clinch the series.
STANDOUT PERFORMANCE
Sechopoulos delivered the big hit of the day with his second grand slam of the season and third of his career to cap the Cougars’ seven-run fourth inning.
NOTABLES
· The Cougars were held hitless with two outs for the first time this season in their 47th game.
· Dean put together perhaps his best game of the season at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.
· Trotter Harlan finished 2-for-5 with a run scored.
· Choboy continued his strong hitting with a clutch two-run triple in the fourth.
· Michael Schultz held the Phoenix scoreless over two and one-third innings to keep the Cougars within one.
· Zach Williams tossed one and two-thirds shutout frames with a strikeout.
· Choboy and Sechopoulos each made a sensational defensive play in the fifth to strand two Phoenix in scoring position.
· Luke Stageberg delivered a pair of stellar plays at second in the sixth and seventh.
NEXT UP
The Cougars will await tonight’s announcement of the field and seeds for next week’s 2021 Colonial Athletic Association Baseball Championship to be held May 26-30 at Brooks Field in Wilmington, N.C.