Cougars’ Comeback Bid Falls Short on Senior Day

The Phoenix jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the second and added back-to-back three-run innings in the third and fourth to take an 8-0 advantage into the home half. Charleston’s bats would respond in a big that inning as the Cougars sent 11 men to the plate and scored seven runs to cut the deficit to only one. Landon Choboy put the Cougars on the board with a two-run triple to left center and after Cam Dean drove him in with a single, Sechopoulos launched the Cougars’ record eighth grand slam of the season to right to make it a seven-run frame. Elon’s bullpen answered the call from there holding the Cougars to four base runners over the final five innings to clinch the series.