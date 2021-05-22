Distillery hosts concert series

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefly Distillery says they are hosting the third installment of their concert series.
Live outdoor concerts are returning this Spring and Firefly Distillery says their calling their live music events ‘Safe Sounds At Firefly’
Firefly says they concerts haver been socially-distanced outdoor shows featuring all-star lineups. They’ve been hosting them since April 17 and say they’ll continue into June.
Firefly Distillery is South Carolina’s oldest working distillery.
Firefly says attendees will enjoy live music, refreshments and food truck fare from the sprawling fields of the new Firefly Distillery. The distillery is located in Park Circle at 4201 Spruill Avenue.
“We’re excited to welcome visitors back for the spring Safe Sounds concert series, which offers a great way to get outside in the most beautiful time of the year and safely enjoy something we’ve all been missing—live concerts!” Firefly Distillery co-owner Scott Newitt said. “With the help of our partners, and with precautions in place to make sure our guests feel safe and welcome, the spring series will be better than ever.”
Limiting capacity to 10 percent, Firefly says 200 VIP “Safe Sounds Squares” are available for each concert, which secures four guests a ten by ten footprint on the field, separated on all sides by 8-feet. Single back lawn tickets are also available for select concerts.
Each concert will run from 7 to 10 pm, with doors opening at 6 pm, and will feature live music performances, beer, wine and local food trucks.
Firefly says The Reckoning will be their featured band on Saturday night.
