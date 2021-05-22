Group gathers in downtown Charleston in support of Palestine

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Groups rallied to show support for Palestine in downtown Charleston on Saturday.
The group is calling for more freedoms and land occupation in the Middle East for Palestinians.
Around 50 people showed up for the rally.
The Charleston Police Department says the “Call for peace in Israel and Palestine rally” at Cannon Park was a permitted rally.
This week, Palestinian and Israeli leaders agreed to a ceasefire after 11 days of deadly clashes between the two.
