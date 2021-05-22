Heating up over the next week with more sunshine!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure remains in control over the next week for our area. This means we will see plenty of sunshine with little to no rain in sight through the end of next week. Temperatures are on the way up as well, highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today so a nice day to get outside. We soar into the low to mid 90s next week, perhaps reaching the upper 90s Monday. Humidity will start to climb as well, heat index values will be near 100 degrees for most of the week.
TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Ana formed early this morning near Bermuda. Another area of showers and storms are located in the western Gulf of Mexico and has a 30% chance of development. Neither system will impact us.
TODAY: Warm with sunshine, High 87, Low 64.
SUNDAY: Sunny, hot. High 93, Low 70.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot, High 96, Low 72.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 95, Low 72.
WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. High 75, Low 71.
THURSDAY: Sunny. High 94, Low 71.
