New go-kart track opening on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - An updated attraction is opening on Hilton Head just in time for the busy summer season.
“We’ve been on a four year journey here which is almost come to fruition,” said General Manager Nate Jones.
Just over a year ago Zipline Hilton Head was an aerial adventure where visitors could explore the treetops on the island. Now it’s a little different.
“Now this go-kart track will open that up even more for even younger kids that want to come out and couldn’t do some of our other activities,” said Operations Manager Olivia Panozo.
The attraction is now being called Adventure Hilton Head and has a ropes course, zip lining, dining, and go-karts.
“We’re going to rebrand it to adventure Hilton Head that has three separate activities of outdoor recreation for families.”
Right now, Adventure Hilton Head is putting the final touches on their brand new go-kart track. Just to make sure it’s safe and it’s ready for go-karts, they are using this gas card to make sure things are going well. But in just a few weeks they are going to have 64 electrical karts ready to zoom.
Adding the electric go-carts has been a process. Just a few years ago neighbors tried to stop the track from being built as they were worried about sound pollution.
“So they are built just like a golf cart, that you see all over the island in the south. But they also will not have gas fumes coming out, there’s no noise associated with them, so it’s going to be really beneficial.”
Now they believe everyone will be on board as the attraction is relatively quiet and appeals to all ages.
“Those people were hopeful when they come out and see the site and see how we kept it natural and went with the electric karts. They will be pleased with what’s come out here.”
And they say they want to open up by June 30 and they say by then they are expecting the zip line, go-karts and everything else to be open and ready for families.
