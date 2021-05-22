Non-profit hosts walk for Huntington’s Disease awareness

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the community are coming together to participate in a walk to raise awareness for Huntington’s Disease.
The Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s South Carolina Affiliate is hosting the Charleston Team Hope Walk Saturday.
The fundraiser kicks off at 10 a.m. at James Island County Park. Huntington’s disease is a brain disease passed down in families that causes deterioration in a person’s physical, mental, and emotional abilities.
Since the fundraiser’s start in 2007, organizers say cities across the U.S. have raised more than $14 million.
The HDSA says there are approximately 41,000 symptomatic Americans and more than 200,000 at-risk of inheriting HD.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.