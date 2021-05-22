SC reports 205 new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 205 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and four confirmed deaths from its latest batch of test results Saturday.
DHEC also reported 121 probable cases and zero probable deaths.
The four people who died were from Cherokee County, Richland County, Spartanburg County, and York County DHEC said.
That brings the state’s totals to 490,176 confirmed cases, 100,469 probable cases, 8,517 confirmed deaths and 1,157 probable deaths.
Saturday’s reports included results from 11,702 tests with a 2.3 percent positive rate.
DHEC says more than 7.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
