Deputies: 1 dead in shooting outside Dorchester Co. bar

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after one person was shot outside of a bar on Sunday morning.
Authorities say that while on patrol just after 1 a.m. on Sunday morning a DCSO deputy reported shots fired in the parking lot of 8484 Dorchester Road.
Deputies say they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound outside of One Love Cuisine.
According to a release, the victim was suffering from a “serious wound to the torso” and was transported to the hospital where they died just before 3 a.m. from the injury.
Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing and a suspect has not been named.
Dorchester County EMS, North Charleston Fire Department and North Charleston Police also responded to the scene.
