Feeling more like summer over the next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure remains anchored over the east coast today! Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. The sunny and dry weather will persist into next week with high pressure overhead. Near-record high temperatures are likely with temperatures in the low to mid 90s each day. A front will eventually approach the Lowcountry at some point next weekend, bringing with it our next rain chance.
TROPICS: Subtropical Storm Ana continues to move northeast away from Bermuda. Ana will push off into the Atlantic, no issues for us.
TODAY: Mostly sunny. High 92, Low 69.
MONDAY: Times of sun and clouds, hot. High 95, Low 70.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 95, Low 72.
WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. High 93, Low 72.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny, hot. High 95, Low 73.
Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.