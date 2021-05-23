Feeling more like summer over the next week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure remains anchored over the east coast today! Expect plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 90s this afternoon. The sunny and dry weather will persist into next week with high pressure overhead. Near-record high temperatures are likely with temperatures in the low to mid 90s each day. A front will eventually approach the Lowcountry at some point next weekend, bringing with it our next rain chance.