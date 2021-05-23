Lowcountry non-profit plans food distribution

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Community Resource Center says they are planning a food distribution in Summerville.
Organizers say the distribution is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Monday. They say there is no set closing time and they will stay open until all groceries are distributed.
The distribution will be held at the Downtown Summerville YMCA which CRC organizers say is located at 140 South Cedar Street.
Organizers say this will be a massive food distribution.
