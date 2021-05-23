Rays Stage Mid-Game Comeback, Secure 5-4 Win In Orlando

But before the end of the frame, South Carolina scored twice and tied up the contest before heading to the second intermission. First, forward Justin Florek netted his seventh power play goal of the season to make it 4-3 just 30 seconds into the team’s first man-advantage opportunity of the night at 10:39. The veteran found a rebound in front and lifted it into the goal on the backhand for his 15th strike of the season from Ully and DeSalvo.