RiverDogs Allow Three Unearned Runs in Ninth, Suffer Stinging Defeat

Charleston, SC— For the second time in the last three nights, Down East catcher Cody Freeman provided a game-winning hit to take down the Charleston RiverDogs. On Saturday night at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, he was behind in the count 0-2 with two outs and the tying run on third base when he hit a go-ahead home run off of Colby White to lead the Wood Ducks to a 3-2 win. The game was played in front of a crowd of 4,089.
The RiverDogs (9-8) carried a 2-0 lead into the final inning as White returned to the mound after fanning the side in the eighth. Evan Carter reached on a throwing error by the pitcher to open the frame. After Luisangel Acuna popped out on the infield, Dustin Harris hit a groundball to the right side that was gloved by a sliding Brett Wisely. The second baseman tried to make the play at first, but the ball sailed behind home plate and allowed both runners to move into scoring position. Keyber Rodriguez’s sacrifice fly made it a 2-1 game and set the stage for Freeman’s dramatic swing. The home run was his first of the season.
Charleston built their advantage in the middle portion of the game. Luis Leon was balked home from third base in the third inning, plating the initial run. In the sixth, Diego Infante drove in Curtis Mead with an RBI single to center to double the advantage. Both Infante and Mead extended their hitting streaks to eight games.
The RiverDogs outhit Down East seven to five in the game. Mead was the only RiverDogs with multiple hits, finishing 2-5 at the plate. Harris was the lone Wood Duck with multiple hits.
The Wood Ducks (12-5) late rally took away the opportunity for starting pitcher Cole Wilcox to earn his first professional win. The right-hander tossed 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed just two hits, both in the first frame. Trey Cumbie worked a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen after White departed.
Ballpark Fun
Between innings, expecting parents in the crowd learned the gender of their baby with some help from the RiverDogs. The couple turned their attention to the video board as “It’s a Girl” filled the screen much to the delight of the whole crowd.
The series finale is schedule for Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. LHP Jose Lopez (2-1, 5.11) will make his second start of the series for the RiverDogs. Meanwhile, Down East will call on RHP Mason Englert (0-0, 2.57).