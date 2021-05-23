RiverDogs Allow Three Unearned Runs in Ninth, Suffer Stinging Defeat

The RiverDogs (9-8) carried a 2-0 lead into the final inning as White returned to the mound after fanning the side in the eighth. Evan Carter reached on a throwing error by the pitcher to open the frame. After Luisangel Acuna popped out on the infield, Dustin Harris hit a groundball to the right side that was gloved by a sliding Brett Wisely. The second baseman tried to make the play at first, but the ball sailed behind home plate and allowed both runners to move into scoring position. Keyber Rodriguez’s sacrifice fly made it a 2-1 game and set the stage for Freeman’s dramatic swing. The home run was his first of the season.