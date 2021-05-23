RiverDogs Shut Out for First Time in Series-Ending Loss to Wood Ducks

Cristian Inoa followed with a two-run single that made it 3-0. Down East scored the final run of the night in the fifth inning with help from a RiverDogs error. Jayce Easley opened the frame with a double to the wall in left. He raced into third on the play following a bobble by Alexander Ovalles. Later in the frame, Dustin Harris pushed the lead to 4-0 with a sacrifice fly.