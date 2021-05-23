RiverDogs Shut Out for First Time in Series-Ending Loss to Wood Ducks

Charleston, SC— The Charleston RiverDogs were held off the scoreboard for the first time this season, falling to the Down East Wood Ducks 4-0 on Sunday evening at The Joe in front of 3,098 fans. Down East won four of the six games in the series.
The Wood Ducks (13-5) jumped ahead right from the start and never looked back. RiverDogs starter Jose Lopez worked himself into a bases loaded jam with one out after issuing a walk and surrendering a pair of singles. Cody Freeman, Saturday night’s hero, put the Wood Ducks on the board with a slow roller to the left of the mound that turned into an RBI fielder’s choice.
Cristian Inoa followed with a two-run single that made it 3-0. Down East scored the final run of the night in the fifth inning with help from a RiverDogs error. Jayce Easley opened the frame with a double to the wall in left. He raced into third on the play following a bobble by Alexander Ovalles. Later in the frame, Dustin Harris pushed the lead to 4-0 with a sacrifice fly.
Lopez was handed the loss after allowing three runs in 4.0 innings of work. Seth Johnson allowed only an unearned run over 3.1 innings and Angel Felipe finished the game with 1.2 shutout frames. He has yet to allow an earned run this season.
The RiverDogs (9-9) finished the game with five hits. At one point, Down East pitching retired 15 consecutive Charleston hitters. Curtis Mead was able to extend his hitting streak to nine games with a first inning single.