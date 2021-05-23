SC reports 192 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 192 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases and four confirmed deaths from its latest batch of test results Sunday.
DHEC also reported 120 probable cases and zero probable deaths.
Of the 10 people who died DHEC said three were middle-aged and seven were elderly. DHEC says they define middle-aged as 35 to 64, while elderly is anyone 65 and older.
That brings the state’s totals to 490,380 confirmed cases, 100,601 probable cases, 8,528 confirmed deaths and 1,156 probable deaths.
Sunday’s reports included results from 13,935 tests with a 2.4 percent positive rate.
DHEC says more than 7.7 million COVID-19 tests have been performed since the pandemic began.
